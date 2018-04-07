Critical Analysis: Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) & Its Rivals

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS: BRFH) is one of 7 public companies in the “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Barfresh Food Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -521.81% -110.07% -96.14% Barfresh Food Group Competitors -78.98% -16.67% -5.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $1.99 million -$10.19 million -6.09 Barfresh Food Group Competitors $5.28 billion $1.59 billion 15.60

Barfresh Food Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barfresh Food Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barfresh Food Group Competitors 38 153 227 17 2.51

Barfresh Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies have a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group peers beat Barfresh Food Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

