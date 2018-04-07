Head-To-Head Contrast: Nelnet (NNI) & PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nelnet has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nelnet and PennantPark Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.20 billion 1.79 $173.16 million N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $124.53 million 3.89 $61.71 million $0.79 8.62

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 14.41% 8.65% 0.74% PennantPark Investment 41.17% 8.58% 4.54%

Dividends

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. PennantPark Investment pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nelnet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nelnet and PennantPark Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 1 0 2.50 PennantPark Investment 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nelnet currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. PennantPark Investment has a consensus target price of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 21.88%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than Nelnet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of Nelnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nelnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats Nelnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services, as well as borrower and loan updates for guarantee agencies, and contact center solutions; and licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs; school information system software; professional development and educational instruction services to K-12 schools; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also provides electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, and integration services; and mobile and virtual terminal solutions for business software products. Its Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services; digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call and communication centers, and sales representatives; and its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments. The Company’s debt investments may generally range in maturity from 3 to 10 years and, are made to the United States and to a limited extent, non-United States corporations, partnerships and other business entities, which operate in various industries and geographical regions. In addition, it may invest up to approximately 30% of its portfolio in non-qualifying assets. It invests in sectors, such as aerospace and defense; energy/utilities; auto sector; environmental services, and beverage, among others. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.

