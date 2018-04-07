Analyzing BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) & Nelnet (NNI)

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ: BKCC) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nelnet has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment and Nelnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nelnet 0 1 1 0 2.50

BlackRock Capital Investment currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Nelnet has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Nelnet.

Dividends

BlackRock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BlackRock Capital Investment pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nelnet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Nelnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 21.47% 9.34% 6.17% Nelnet 14.41% 8.65% 0.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Nelnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $97.33 million 4.56 $20.90 million $0.73 8.33 Nelnet $1.20 billion 1.79 $173.16 million N/A N/A

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Summary

Nelnet beats BlackRock Capital Investment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. Its targeted investment typically ranges between $10 million and $50 million. The Company generally seeks to invest in companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company’s investments are in senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated loans to the United States private and certain public middle-market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services, as well as borrower and loan updates for guarantee agencies, and contact center solutions; and licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs; school information system software; professional development and educational instruction services to K-12 schools; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also provides electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, and integration services; and mobile and virtual terminal solutions for business software products. Its Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services; digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call and communication centers, and sales representatives; and its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.