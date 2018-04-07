Analyzing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Its Competitors

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) is one of 160 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SandRidge Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 SandRidge Energy Competitors 1534 6694 10023 306 2.49

SandRidge Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.71%. Given SandRidge Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SandRidge Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $357.30 million $47.06 million 8.50 SandRidge Energy Competitors $9.52 billion $284.15 million 20.51

SandRidge Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 13.17% 6.18% 4.68% SandRidge Energy Competitors -1.66% -47.64% 3.23%

Summary

SandRidge Energy peers beat SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent. It focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. It owns and operates additional interests in west Texas. It also operates businesses and infrastructure systems, including a saltwater gathering and disposal system, and an electrical transmission system.

