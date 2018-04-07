Analyzing Transcat (TRNS) & Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO)

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ: ESIO) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcat has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Transcat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $161.02 million 3.84 -$37.40 million ($1.15) -16.03 Transcat $143.90 million 0.75 $4.52 million $0.64 23.67

Transcat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electro Scientific Industries. Electro Scientific Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Transcat shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Transcat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and Transcat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Transcat 0 0 3 0 3.00

Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.31%. Transcat has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Transcat.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Transcat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 7.63% 14.57% 9.15% Transcat 3.24% 10.03% 4.94%

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Transcat on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and liquid crystal display (LCD) repair tools; and laser LCD repair systems to enhance the manufacture of flat panel displays. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers' assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customers' test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

