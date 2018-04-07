Head-To-Head Review: Credit Acceptance (CACC) versus Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Credit Acceptance and Discover Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 4 4 1 0 1.67 Discover Financial Services 1 5 17 1 2.75

Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus target price of $269.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.67%. Discover Financial Services has a consensus target price of $85.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Discover Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Volatility and Risk

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Discover Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 42.36% 30.18% 8.37% Discover Financial Services 17.95% 21.49% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Credit Acceptance does not pay a dividend. Discover Financial Services pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Discover Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.11 billion 5.50 $470.20 million $20.44 15.47 Discover Financial Services $11.55 billion 2.16 $2.10 billion $5.98 11.76

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance. Discover Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Credit Acceptance on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries. It offers its customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans and deposit products. The Company’s Direct Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services. The Company’s direct banking offers credit cards, student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and the Company’s Network Partners business.

