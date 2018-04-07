Head to Head Review: Era Group (ERA) versus Bristow Group (BRS)

Era Group (NYSE: ERA) and Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bristow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Era Group does not pay a dividend. Bristow Group pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Era Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Era Group and Bristow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Era Group $231.32 million 0.88 -$28.16 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.40 billion 0.33 -$170.53 million ($2.13) -6.17

Era Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Era Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Era Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Era Group and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Era Group -12.17% -5.22% -2.62% Bristow Group -12.13% -7.91% -3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Era Group and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Era Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Bristow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than Era Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Era Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or leased a total of 132 helicopters, including 16 heavy helicopters, 47 medium helicopters, 29 light twin engine helicopters, and 40 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan. The Africa region consists of all its operations and affiliates on the African continent, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Egypt. The Americas region consists of all its operations and affiliates in North America and South America, including Brazil, Canada, Trinidad and the United States Gulf of Mexico. The Asia Pacific region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Australia and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Sakhalin. Additionally, it operates a training unit, Bristow Academy.

