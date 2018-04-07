Head to Head Review: First Merchants (FRME) & First Financial Co. Indiana (THFF)

First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) and First Financial Co. Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of First Financial Co. Indiana shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial Co. Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Financial Co. Indiana pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Merchants pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Co. Indiana pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Co. Indiana has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and First Financial Co. Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 24.90% 9.47% 1.28% First Financial Co. Indiana 19.40% 8.24% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and First Financial Co. Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $385.90 million 5.32 $96.07 million $2.41 17.20 First Financial Co. Indiana $150.13 million 3.50 $29.13 million $2.90 14.76

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Co. Indiana. First Financial Co. Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Merchants and First Financial Co. Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Financial Co. Indiana 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. First Financial Co. Indiana has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than First Financial Co. Indiana.

Summary

First Merchants beats First Financial Co. Indiana on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

First Financial Co. Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans. The company operates 66 branches in West-Central Indiana and East-Central Illinois. It also rents an office building. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

