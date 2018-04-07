Head to Head Comparison: Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) and Its Rivals

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Skilled nursing care facilities” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Five Star Senior Living to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Senior Living’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.40 billion -$20.90 million -2.55 Five Star Senior Living Competitors $2.30 billion -$141.06 million 6.46

Five Star Senior Living’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Five Star Senior Living. Five Star Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Five Star Senior Living and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 2 0 3.00 Five Star Senior Living Competitors 23 58 71 2 2.34

Five Star Senior Living presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Skilled nursing care facilities” companies have a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Skilled nursing care facilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of shares of all “Skilled nursing care facilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -1.50% -17.53% -5.34% Five Star Senior Living Competitors -0.05% -19.02% -0.82%

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc., formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc., operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness. In the senior living communities segment, the Company operates for its own account or manage for the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities and SNFs that are subject to centralized oversight and provide housing and services to elderly residents. In the rehabilitation and wellness segment, the Company provides services in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 283 senior living communities located in 32 states with 31,830 living units, including 253 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,229 living units and 30 SNFs with 2,601 living units.

