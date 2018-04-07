IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IHS Markit to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 16.06% 9.33% 5.12% IHS Markit Competitors -15.70% -46.65% -1.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IHS Markit and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $3.60 billion $416.90 million 28.61 IHS Markit Competitors $6.96 billion $966.00 million 37.81

IHS Markit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IHS Markit. IHS Markit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IHS Markit and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 1 2 9 0 2.67 IHS Markit Competitors 506 1895 4605 226 2.63

IHS Markit presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.26%. Given IHS Markit’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

IHS Markit has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IHS Markit competitors beat IHS Markit on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings. Its energy offerings are focused on upstream, midstream, downstream and power/gas/coal/renewables (PGCR) services. The Transportation segment includes its aerospace, defense and security (AD&S); automotive, and maritime and trade (M&T) product offerings. The CMS segment includes its product design; technology, media and telecommunication, and economics and country risk (ECR) product offerings. The Company’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software and managed services.

