Financial Comparison: CIRCOR International (CIR) and Uacj (UACJF)

CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR) and Uacj (OTCMKTS:UACJF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CIRCOR International and Uacj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 1 0 4 0 2.60 Uacj 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIRCOR International currently has a consensus target price of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.57%. Given CIRCOR International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than Uacj.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and Uacj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International 1.78% 6.06% 2.60% Uacj N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CIRCOR International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uacj has a beta of -1.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIRCOR International and Uacj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $661.71 million 1.27 $11.78 million $1.71 24.80 Uacj $5.26 billion 0.24 $918.23 million $1.90 1.39

Uacj has higher revenue and earnings than CIRCOR International. Uacj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIRCOR International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Uacj does not pay a dividend. CIRCOR International pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of CIRCOR International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CIRCOR International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats Uacj on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

