Head-To-Head Review: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) vs. Its Rivals

Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ultralife to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife’s peers have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 8.94% 7.74% 6.24% Ultralife Competitors -0.27% -139.09% 17.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ultralife and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife Competitors 43 276 453 11 2.55

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Ultralife’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultralife has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $85.53 million $7.64 million N/A Ultralife Competitors $793.44 million $37.39 million 5.56

Ultralife’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ultralife.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultralife peers beat Ultralife on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. The segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.