Analyzing Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Its Competitors

Amerisafe (NASDAQ: AMSF) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amerisafe to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 82.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Amerisafe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amerisafe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amerisafe and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 2 3 0 2.60 Amerisafe Competitors 476 1878 1823 83 2.36

Amerisafe currently has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Amerisafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 12.32% 12.69% 3.83% Amerisafe Competitors 3.22% 1.05% -0.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerisafe and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $375.21 million $46.23 million 17.13 Amerisafe Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.09

Amerisafe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe. Amerisafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Amerisafe beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

