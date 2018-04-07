LSC Communications (LKSD) and Digimarc (DMRC) Critical Contrast

LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications -1.58% 25.28% 3.42% Digimarc -102.21% -33.46% -31.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of LSC Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of LSC Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LSC Communications has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LSC Communications and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 1 2 0 0 1.67 Digimarc 0 1 4 0 2.80

LSC Communications presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.19%. Digimarc has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.65%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than LSC Communications.

Dividends

LSC Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Digimarc does not pay a dividend. LSC Communications pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LSC Communications and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.60 billion 0.14 -$57.00 million $1.97 7.59 Digimarc $25.21 million 11.77 -$25.77 million ($2.44) -10.27

Digimarc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSC Communications. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LSC Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LSC Communications beats Digimarc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials under the Pendaflex and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper under the TOPS, Ampad, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials under the Adams brand, as well as under the private label forms for third parties; envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label; and commodity and specialty filing supplies. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. It also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. The company's solutions identify, track, manage, and protect content; and enable new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

