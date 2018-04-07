Financial Analysis: GoPro (GPRO) & Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and GoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories 6.06% 12.02% 10.15% GoPro -15.50% -40.56% -17.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dolby Laboratories and GoPro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories 0 3 1 0 2.25 GoPro 3 9 0 0 1.75

Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.60%. GoPro has a consensus price target of $7.55, indicating a potential upside of 54.71%. Given GoPro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than Dolby Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of GoPro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoPro has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and GoPro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories $1.08 billion 6.03 $201.80 million $2.20 28.64 GoPro $1.18 billion 0.60 -$182.87 million ($1.06) -4.60

Dolby Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoPro. GoPro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dolby Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. GoPro does not pay a dividend. Dolby Laboratories pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats GoPro on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration. Its technologies include Advanced Audio Coding and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding, Dolby AC-4, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice and High Efficiency Video Coding. It distributes its products in over 80 countries. Its technologies are incorporated in offerings in various end markets, such as the broadcast, Personal Computer, mobile, consumer electronics and other markets.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.