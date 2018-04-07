Head-To-Head Survey: Euronav (EURN) versus Its Peers

Euronav (NYSE: EURN) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Euronav to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 0.24% -1.16% -0.74% Euronav Competitors -19.92% 2.23% -0.48%

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Euronav pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 409.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Euronav and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 2 3 0 2.60 Euronav Competitors 333 878 1001 10 2.31

Euronav currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 45.22%. Given Euronav’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $513.37 million $1.24 million -91.67 Euronav Competitors $311.95 million -$36.87 million -6.11

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Euronav has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euronav rivals beat Euronav on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.