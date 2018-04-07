Head-To-Head Comparison: Heineken (HEINY) and Primo Water (PRMW)

Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heineken and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $24.73 billion 2.57 $2.19 billion $2.23 24.75 Primo Water $286.07 million 1.32 -$6.35 million ($0.28) -43.57

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heineken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heineken and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 1 1 0 2.50 Primo Water 0 1 2 0 2.67

Primo Water has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.74%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Heineken.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -2.22% -15.66% -2.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heineken shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Heineken has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Primo Water does not pay a dividend. Heineken pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Heineken beats Primo Water on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Affligem, Tiger, Tecate, Krusovice, and Red Stripe brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Blind Pig, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Orchard Thieves brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Heineken Holding NV.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment consists of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, its products were offered in the United States and in Canada at over 46,000 combined retail locations. Exchange and Refill provide consumers the ability of either exchanging empty bottles and purchasing full bottles or refilling the empty bottles at any participating retailer. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.