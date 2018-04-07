Head to Head Survey: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) & Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Hutchison China MediTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $30.77 million 61.39 -$197.48 million $3.65 7.33 Hutchison China MediTech $241.20 million 16.35 -$26.73 million ($0.22) -134.86

Hutchison China MediTech has higher revenue and earnings than Heron Therapeutics. Hutchison China MediTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Hutchison China MediTech shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Hutchison China MediTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -641.87% -230.70% -115.42% Hutchison China MediTech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heron Therapeutics and Hutchison China MediTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 0 12 0 3.00 Hutchison China MediTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.42, indicating a potential upside of 39.88%. Hutchison China MediTech has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Hutchison China MediTech.

Risk & Volatility

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hutchison China MediTech has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Hutchison China MediTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology. The Company’s SUSTOL (granisetron) injection, extended release is being developed for the prevention of both acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or highly emetogenic chemotherapy (HEC). HTX-019, which is an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonist, is being developed for the prevention of CINV. HTX-011, a long-acting formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam, is being developed for the prevention of post-operative pain. HTX-011 is in Phase II clinical trials.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and Nestlé Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.

