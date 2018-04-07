Head-To-Head Survey: Heska (HSKA) vs. Its Competitors

Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) is one of 89 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Heska to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heska and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 1 5 0 2.83 Heska Competitors 448 1652 4462 146 2.64

Heska currently has a consensus target price of $103.10, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.89%. Given Heska’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heska is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heska and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $129.34 million $9.95 million 35.99 Heska Competitors $1.05 billion $96.19 million 1.23

Heska’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heska. Heska is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska 7.53% 16.23% 11.93% Heska Competitors -8,695.22% -61.46% -24.46%

Risk and Volatility

Heska has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska’s competitors have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Heska shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heska beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. Its Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines primarily under the Titanium and MasterGuard brands; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

