Head-To-Head Contrast: Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) vs. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS: HCMLY) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lafargeholcim -6.36% 5.26% 2.64% Sherwin-Williams 11.83% 50.59% 8.05%

Volatility and Risk

Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Sherwin-Williams’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 1.25 -$1.70 billion $0.48 22.77 Sherwin-Williams $14.98 billion 2.42 $1.77 billion $14.27 27.03

Sherwin-Williams has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lafargeholcim. Lafargeholcim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherwin-Williams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lafargeholcim and Sherwin-Williams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lafargeholcim 1 4 1 0 2.00 Sherwin-Williams 0 8 14 1 2.70

Sherwin-Williams has a consensus price target of $437.84, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Lafargeholcim.

Dividends

Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lafargeholcim pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Lafargeholcim on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services. The Company serves masons, builders, architects and engineers around the world. The Company operates in over 90 countries. The Company produces a range of cements and hydraulic binders. These range from Portland cements and classic masonry cements to specialized products for a range of environments, such as environments exposed to seawater, sulfates and other natural conditions. Its concrete brands include Agilia, Chronolia, Artevia, Extensia, Thermedia and Hydromedia.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores, and other retailers. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 4,620 company-operated specialty paint stores. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finish products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives. The Performance Coatings Group segment offers industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil and packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants; and specialty coatings through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. This segment operated 290 company-operated branches. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.