Critical Contrast: National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $6.85 billion 2.33 $1.48 billion $4.17 11.25 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $52.56 billion 1.68 $1.88 billion $0.64 10.38

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. National Bank of Canada pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 21.22% 18.93% 0.88% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.13% 6.29% 0.34%

Risk and Volatility

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers debt and equity underwriting; bank credit and risk management products and services; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing; and investment banking services comprising origination, underwriting, distribution, and liquidity services through secondary market activities, as well as macroeconomic and issuer-focused research services. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 429 branches and 931 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB), Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. (MUSHD), Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. (MUMSS) and Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd. Its Retail Banking Business Group covers retail businesses, including commercial banking, trust banking and securities businesses, and offers a range of banking products and services, including financial consulting services, to retail customers in Japan.

