Rockwell Medical (RMTI) and AtriCure (ATRC) Critical Contrast

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -45.24% -61.67% -37.77% AtriCure -15.39% -16.74% -10.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Medical and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00 AtriCure 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.73%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than AtriCure.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and AtriCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 4.76 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -10.33 AtriCure $174.72 million 3.94 -$26.89 million ($0.83) -24.01

Rockwell Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats AtriCure on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process. The Company’s drug products include Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) and Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) Injection. Triferic is an iron compound that is delivered to hemodialysis patients through dialysate, replacing the iron loss that occurs during their dialysis treatment. Calcitriol (active vitamin D) injection is indicated for treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

