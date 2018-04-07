Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “On March 22, 2018, we hosted a day of investor meetings with the senior management team of HQY.””

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Healthequity from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Healthequity from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $62.82. 415,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,715. The company has a market cap of $3,877.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. research analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,332 shares in the company, valued at $24,548,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,081 shares of company stock valued at $39,413,118 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $34,100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 555,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthequity by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,108,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after acquiring an additional 366,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/healthequity-hqy-given-buy-rating-at-cantor-fitzgerald-updated-updated.html.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.