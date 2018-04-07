Healthequity Inc (HQY) EVP Sells $11,922.44 in Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $11,922.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Healthequity stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,877.77, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%. analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthequity from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

