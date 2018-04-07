Heartland Express (HTLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 891,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,572. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1,512.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

