HEAT (HEAT) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, HEAT has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $1,088.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEAT coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Heat Wallet, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00675443 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00178807 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036361 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00134752 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053546 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 33,508,032 coins. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heat Ledger is a cryptocurrency written in Java that aims to solve scalability problems associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Heat Ledger offers sidechain solutions for corporate and personal use, and has a built-in decentralized “coin-to-coin” exchange, that allows users to trade cryptoassets between themselves or even fiat currency pegged assets. Hear Ledger's block rewards are given out according to a traditional Proof of Stake system and a new Proof of Presence system that checks for nodes that host the block files online. “

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet, Cryptopia, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

