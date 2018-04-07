HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €101.00 ($124.69) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($116.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.58 ($0.72) during trading on Thursday, reaching €80.38 ($99.23). The stock had a trading volume of 481,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 52-week high of €96.00 ($118.52).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

