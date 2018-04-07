HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €84.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €104.60 ($129.14) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($125.93) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €80.38 ($99.23) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 12-month high of €96.00 ($118.52).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

