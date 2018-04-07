Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.60 ($3.21) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. equinet set a €3.30 ($4.07) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.44) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €3.70 ($4.57) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €3.50 ($4.32) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.57) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.51 ($4.33).

Shares of HDD stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching €3.03 ($3.74). The company had a trading volume of 2,146,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €2.23 ($2.75) and a one year high of €3.62 ($4.47).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

