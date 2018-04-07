BlackRock Inc. Purchases 176,104 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,345,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 176,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.42% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $138,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,201,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after purchasing an additional 615,917 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 63.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,030,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 784,281 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLX. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray set a $7.00 price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

HLX opened at $5.91 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $867.75, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 5.17%. equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

