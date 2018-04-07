HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €61.00 ($75.31) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.21 ($68.16).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €53.45 ($65.99) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a 12-month high of €59.10 ($72.96).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

