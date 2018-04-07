HelloGold (HGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gatecoin, OTCBTC and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00674147 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00179396 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, COSS, OTCBTC and Radar Relay. It is not presently possible to purchase HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

