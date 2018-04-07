Helmerich & Payne (HP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helmerich & Payne earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.9693891969985 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,216.78, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.64 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

In related news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

