Profire Energy (PFIE) and Helmerich & Payne (HP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne 20.30% -1.90% -1.27% Profire Energy 11.62% 10.43% 9.68%

Risk and Volatility

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helmerich & Payne and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 6 14 5 0 1.96 Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus price target of $55.82, indicating a potential downside of 14.72%. Profire Energy has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.18%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Profire Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.80 billion 3.95 -$128.21 million ($1.27) -51.54 Profire Energy $38.29 million 3.51 $4.44 million $0.09 30.56

Profire Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Profire Energy does not pay a dividend. Helmerich & Payne pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Helmerich & Payne has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Helmerich & Payne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments are located within Tulsa, Oklahoma, and include a shopping center containing approximately 441,000 leasable square feet, multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties containing approximately one million leasable square feet and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate. The Company provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel and camps on a contract basis. The Company’s subsidiaries include Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Co. and Helmerich & Payne de Venezuela, C.A.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc. is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels. It offers burner-management systems, which help to ignite, monitor and manage the burner flame. Its solution, the PF3100, helps manage and synchronize custom applications helping oilfield producers meet deadlines through an off-the-shelf solution with dynamic customization. It also sells complementary oilfield products. Such products help manage fuel flow (such as valves and fuel trains), meter air flow (such as airplates), generate power on-site (such as solar packages), ignite and direct flame (such as flare stack igniter and nozzles), and other functions. In addition to the burner-management systems and complementary technologies, it also offers chemical-management systems.

