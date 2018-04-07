HempCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $199.00 (HMP)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:HMP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,727.00 and $199.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00667235 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003577 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00098000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029111 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (HMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 2,856,645,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,645,470 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

