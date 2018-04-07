Henderson EuroTrust (HNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Henderson EuroTrust stock traded up GBX 1,076.75 ($15.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,087.50 ($15.27). 15,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,954. Henderson EuroTrust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,016 ($14.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235 ($17.34).

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

