Henderson Group (JHG) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Headlines about Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Henderson Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5608355332543 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Henderson Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henderson Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henderson Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of JHG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $31.66. 949,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,003. Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6,487.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

