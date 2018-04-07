Janus Henderson (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HHI opened at GBX 173 ($2.43) on Friday. Janus Henderson has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 201.50 ($2.83).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Henderson (HHI) Plans GBX 2.38 Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/henderson-high-income-trust-plc-plans-dividend-of-gbx-2-38-hhi-updated.html.

Janus Henderson Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.