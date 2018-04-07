Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 45,851 Shares of Sothebys (BID)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,851 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Sothebys worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Sothebys by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sothebys by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sothebys by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Sothebys by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Sothebys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 348,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Reza sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $94,163.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,821 shares of company stock worth $3,962,164 in the last ninety days. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Sothebys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sothebys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sothebys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:BID opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,781.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.77. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Sothebys had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sothebys

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

