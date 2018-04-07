MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Position Boosted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.33% of MFA Financial worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MFA Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,996.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.33. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on MFA Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-has-10-40-million-position-in-mfa-financial-inc-mfa-updated-updated.html.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.