Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 150,600 Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,582,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $125,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1,864.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,186,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $193,352,000 after acquiring an additional 976,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Western Digital by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after acquiring an additional 897,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,088,000 after acquiring an additional 854,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Digital to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 90,755 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $7,997,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $376,037.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,704 shares of company stock worth $23,780,295. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $87.77 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,527.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.44. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

