Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Cato as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cato by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cato in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cato in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cato by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cato by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $381.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $213.01 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Cato Co. (CATO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-invests-202000-in-cato-corp-cato-stock-updated.html.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.