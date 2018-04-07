Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 21,200 Shares of Impax Laboratories Inc (IPXL)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Impax Laboratories were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPXL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Impax Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Impax Laboratories by 279.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,031 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Impax Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Impax Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Impax Laboratories by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

IPXL opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,441.76, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Impax Laboratories Inc has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Impax Laboratories had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Impax Laboratories Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPXL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Impax Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price objective on Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Impax Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

