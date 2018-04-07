Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $261,000 Position in Altisource Residential Corp (RESI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RESI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Altisource Residential by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,845,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Residential by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Altisource Residential by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $10.46 on Friday. Altisource Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Altisource Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Altisource Residential had a negative net margin of 196.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Altisource Residential’s revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Altisource Residential Corp will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

RESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Altisource Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Altisource Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-takes-261000-position-in-altisource-residential-corp-resi-updated.html.

About Altisource Residential

Front Yard Residential Corporation, formerly Altisource Residential Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.