Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News stories about Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Commerce earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4039418998462 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 100,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $634.90, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $379,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,022.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

