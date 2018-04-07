Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage-Crystal Clean earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1691143080507 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HCCI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. 61,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.68%. research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

