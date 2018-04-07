Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Price

Media stories about Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage-Crystal Clean earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1570898133969 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HCCI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

