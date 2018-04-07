Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Has $33.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,007.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $817.02 and a 12-month high of $1,186.89. The company has a market cap of $714,105.00, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,052.50, for a total value of $5,988,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $276,701.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337 over the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

