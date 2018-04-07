HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Hits $3.70 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $139,420.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00673601 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00178841 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,057,249 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and CoinBene. It is not currently possible to buy HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

