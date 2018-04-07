Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $26.75. 1,547,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,856. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $1,970.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $151,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 192,308 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

